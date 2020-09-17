Trump tweets over voting flagged as misinformation by Twitter - again

Washington - Less than a week after Twitter found itself forced to offer a correction to a posting by President Donald Trump about the upcoming election, the social media giant on Thursday again flagged his account for misinformation.

The latest incident relates to Trump's campaign against voting by mail, which states are rapidly expanding to make casting a ballot easier, particularly during the pandemic.

"Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to voters, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want," Trump said in his tweet.

Election experts tend to say that fraud in the past has been very limited, though the massive expansion of voting by mail could lead to delays with the counting of votes.

Some Congressional contests in California in 2018 took weeks to resolve, but ultimately were settled.