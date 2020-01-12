Tehran/London - Protests were reported late Saturday in several parts of the Iranian capital Tehran over the shooting down of the Ukrainian passenger plane by the Iranian military, according to Iranian media.
Hundreds of people took part in Saturday night protest rallies outside Tehran, Amir Kabir and Sharif, according to news agencies IRNA and Isna. They criticized both the shooting down and the day-long denials by Iranian authorities and the media.
According to Isna, some demonstrators outside Amir Kabir University called for those responsible for the downing of the airliner to resign.
Thousands of Iranians posted a black page on social media as a sign of their grief and as a protest against the government. For them, the shooting down of the passenger plane does irreparable damage to Iran's image.
After days of vehement denials, Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane outside Tehran this week, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.