Türkiye to become part of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ

Türkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, has stated that the West Asian country will join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). This is according to Al Jazeera. “Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision,” Fidan was quoted as saying.

Türkiye is going to pursue its backing of the Palestinian people in any way, according to the minister. After South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza, the ICJ ordered Israel to desist from any acts that could be considered violations of the Genocide Convention and to ensure that its military perform no genocidal activities against Palestinians. Türkiye will join Colombia in formalising its bid to join the dispute against Israel. Last month, the South American country requested that the ICJ allow it to participate in the case and safeguard the safety and the very existence of the Palestinian people.

Recently, Clover, a South African Israeli-owned company confirmed it will no longer be halaal certified, come August 2024. This is due to the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) Halaal Trust deciding on its position against the continuing war in Gaza. The Halaal Trust chief operations officer, Moulana Zakariyah Philander, noted that their choice was not reached overnight, but that nine months were allotted to the phasing out of their logos in their struggle to call for peace and a stop to conflict for all human beings living in Gaza. “Since last year, we, the MJC Halaal Trust, made a policy decision and we had to decide where we stand on this BDS, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions.