Tunisia sees five-fold increase in violence against women, amid lockdown - minister

CAPE TOWN - Tunisia's women, childhood and family affairs Minister Asma al-Suhairi says there has been a sharp increase in domestic violence since the lockdown in Tunisia.

The five-fold increase of domestic violence cases has prompted Tunisia's government to launch a 24-hour hotline for victims of gender-based violence the Ashrq Al-awsat news agency says.

The restriction of movement amid the coronavirus pandemic has caused growing concerns about extending the lockdown in the northern African country.

In 2017, Tunisia passed a law in the fight against gender-based violence, with the establishment of eight shelters for victims of domestic abuse. Authorities since increased support in more remote areas of Tunisia to prevent violence against women.

The minister told media that in cooperation with the justice ministry, the law would be enforced and that it may result in aggressors being forced out of the house to protect women and their children.