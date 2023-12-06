TV BRICS Media Network shares vision for sustainable global development at World Media Summit

The 5th World Media Summit in China is attended by 450 delegates from 101 countries, including heads and leading experts from 197 media and think tanks, representatives of international organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), authorities of different countries, and diplomats. The TV BRICS Media Network is represented at the summit of media leaders from around the world by its CEO Janna Tolstikova and Director of the International Cooperation Department Daria Ivankova.

The experience of TV BRICS in the development of the global media industry was presented at the panel session "Bolstering Confidence: Media's Role in Promoting Human Development and Security". The session was also attended by Ali Naderi Boldaji, Managing Director of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Mohammed Jalal Jemel Alrayssi, General Director of Emirates News Agency, Tamas Kovacs, CEO of ATV ZRT (Hungary), Chun Wai Wong, Chairman of Malaysian National News Agency. Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, noted several factors contributing to the development of the media industry, among which she singled out international co-operation between national and regional media, exchange in the field of new media technologies, as well as improving the quality of media and journalism education. "International cooperation between media resources is key in global media industry development. From our own experience, we absolutely see this; international cooperation and exchanges between national media sources helps invigorate a countries growth and strengthen relations. <...> Another important part of developing modern media is supporting journalism education, and, TV BRICS promotes excellence in journalism schools in order to assist the teaching of new subject areas and literacies for journalists <... > Also vital is investment in human resources, specifically in building the professional capacity of media workers, both journalists and media managers, through academic and vocational training, 'on-the-job' development, development of professional associations, and of course integration of best practice (and consolidation of ideas) through international cooperation"

Leaders of national and international media shared their work experience in the thematic sessions: "Embracing Changes: Media's Response to New Technological Opportunities and Challenges," "Pioneering Innovation: Media's New Markets in the Digital Age," "Seeking Growth: Media's Worldwide Cooperation for a Better Future." Daria Ivankova, Director of the International Cooperation Department of TV BRICS, emphasised the importance of regional media cooperation at the international level and shared the results of TV BRICS Media Network's work in this direction: "According to our experience in TV BRICS, it is important to take into account the level of development of the media sphere in each country. It is important to transfer experience and technology, but it is equally important not to interfere in the development and work of the national media industry and not to impose your way and your experience, to show respect for the media structure of another country. As the Russian proverb says, nobody goes to another monastery with one's own charter”

TV BRICS places special emphasis on co-operation with regional media from different countries. It is very important to involve regional, municipal, provincial and state, big and small city media in the international exchange. "Among our partners are Rio de Janeiro TV channels, San Juan Provincial News Agency, internet media of Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Sichuan provinces, TV channels and news websites of the Republic of Mordovia (Russia), Tyumen and Omsk regions, DUrban TV (KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa), Tamil Nadu state newspaper in India and many others." The Director of International Cooperation Department of TV BRICS spoke about the process of information co-operation with the media of other countries.