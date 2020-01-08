New Delhi - As tension between the US and Iran mount after Tehran fired over a dozen missiles on two US bases in Iraq, a Twitter user's post, addressed to Twitter to suspend the account of US President Donald Trump - without naming him - to prevent war, has gone viral.
Mohamad Safa wrote on @mhdksafa: "Dear Twitter, now would be a great time to suspend his account before he starts World War 3 using your site...Sincerely,...The rest of the world.#IranAttacks
The post got 855 retweets and 3.5 thousand likes.
In reply, one user wrote: "#IranAttacks. You can't possibly call on the emotional side of @Twitter; it's a company; they have basically made money because you got a like.