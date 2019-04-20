The scene in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Friday April 19, 2019, following the death of 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee who was shot and killed during overnight rioting. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

London - Police have arrested two young men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old journalist during a riot in the Northern Irish city of Derry/Londonderry. Lyra McKee was standing near police when she was shot in the head around 11 pm (2300 GMT) on Thursday in the suburb of Creggan. The city is known as Derry to Irish nationalists and Londonderry to British unionists.

The men are aged 18 and 19, police said on Saturday. They have been taken to Belfast, the Northern Irish capital, for questioning.

Police described the shooting as a "terrorist incident" and suspect it was linked to a militant group known as the New Irish Republican Army (IRA).

The New IRA rejects the Good Friday agreement of 1998, which put an end to three decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland that claimed more than 3,600 lives. They want to bring about a united Ireland.

Police on Friday released footage of the shooting showing one suspect.

The unrest in the city came just before the Easter weekend, when republican dissidents, who want to reunify Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, traditionally mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Uprising against British rule.

dpa