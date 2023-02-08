Earlier in the day, Zelensky met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed members of the UK Parliament at Westminster Hall.

MOSCOW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London.

“I had a meeting with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I congratulated him on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people,” Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian president thanked the UK monarch for his “warm welcome” and support for Ukrainians fleeing to the UK from conflict.

“It is an honour for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honoured by the British monarch with an audience,” Zelensky added.