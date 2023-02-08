Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Ukraine’s Zelensky meets Britain’s King Charles III in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London.

Britain’s King Charles III welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace, in London, yesterday. Zelensky thanked the UK for being among the the first countries to support Ukraine after Russia invaded it nearly a year ago. Picture: AFP

Published 45m ago

MOSCOW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed members of the UK Parliament at Westminster Hall.

“I had a meeting with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I congratulated him on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people,” Zelensky said on social media.

The Ukrainian president thanked the UK monarch for his “warm welcome” and support for Ukrainians fleeing to the UK from conflict.

“It is an honour for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honoured by the British monarch with an audience,” Zelensky added.

This was Zelensky's first visit to the UK since the start of hostilities in Ukraine last February. The visit was kept secret up until Zelensky's arrival in London.

