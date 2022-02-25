Ukrainian soldiers lay down arms and surrender during hostilities

Cape Town - In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday that more than 150 Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their arms and surrendered during Russia's operation in Ukraine. According to Sputnik News, the operations took place in the area of the Zmiinyi Island, where the Ukrainian servicemen laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian armed forces.

"At present, they are being asked to sign a refusal to participate in hostilities. They will be returned to their families soon," said Konashenkov. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to cease hostilities will begin sooner rather than later. Zelenskyy added that while the nation is in a crisis, the world continues to watch from afar, noting that sanctions imposed on Russia, its foreign businesses and elites are not enough.

"Sooner or later, Russia will have to talk to us, tell us how to end the hostilities and stop this invasion," said Zelenskyy. "The sooner the conversation starts, the fewer losses will be," he said. Further abroad, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday in a briefing the Capitol Hill wants to assist Kyiv defend itself and plans to provide Ukraine with "lethal defence weapons" worth $600 million.