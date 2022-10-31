UN Chief condemns Somalia terror attack that killed at least 100 people

“The secretary-general strongly condemns these heinous attacks and reiterates that the UN stands in solidarity with Somalia against violent extremism. He pledges continued support for a peaceful and prosperous Somalia," said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson. The secretary-general is deeply saddened by the attack and extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, which include UN staff, as well as the government and people of Somalia. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's Education Ministry building killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300 others on Saturday. The fatalities are likely to rise, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday. The number of casualties from Saturday's twin bomb blasts in the Somali capital Mogadishu has been put at over 100, “APA” reported on Sunday. Mohamud who says that 300 had been wounded by the blast, reveals that a committee is being created to deal with the aftermath of the bombings including rehabilitating the victims and their families.

The militant group al-Shabaab who were suspected of carrying out the attacks, claimed they were behind the blasts which took place in one of the busiest intersections of the Somali capital. The Education Ministry took the greatest hit from the latest explosions which were minutes apart, sending huge plumes of smoke into the morning sky. The militants have been waging an insurgency in Somalia to topple the government for more than 15 years.

After his election, Mohamud had vowed to defeat the insurgents which had lost much of the huge swathes of Somalia under their control including part of Mogadishu thanks to an AU force. While calling on the international community for help, the Somali leader says it was heart-rending that some of the victims were mothers carrying their babies as they went about their daily business. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the US “strongly condemns the terrorist attack” in Mogadishu, “Reuters” reported today.