UN report finds that 90 percent of people are sexist

New York - Nearly nine in 10 people worldwide hold some form of gender bias, a new report from the United Nations Development Programme has found.

In a survey that included people from 75 countries, the UNDP found that progress toward gender equality has essentially stalled out over the past decade, after consistent progress over the previous century.

The survey, published Thursday, looked for gender bias across seven statements that respondents could either agree or disagree with on a sliding scale. Statements ranged from political assertions like "Men make better political leaders than women do" and economic statements like "Men should have more right to a job than women" to queries involving reproductive rights and intimate partner violence.

According to the report, only 13.9 per cent of women and 9.4 per cent of men showed no bias on all seven indicators, while everyone else showed bias on at least one and in most cases more. Nearly half of those polled believed men were better political leaders, while more than 40 per cent thought they were better business executives. Disturbingly, 28 per cent believed a man could be justified in beating his wife, according to the UN report.

The results, the UNDP says, shine a light on what they call "power gaps" and how they continue in our society. For example, fewer than 6 per cent of CEOs in S&P 500 companies are women. Additionally, only 24 per cent of parliamentary seats are held by women, and out of 193 member states, only 10 heads of government are female, despite the fact that men and women vote at roughly equal rates.