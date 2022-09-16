UN set to allow Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address world leaders next week via video

By Michelle Nichols
United Nations – The 193-member UN General Assembly yesterday said it will allow Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.
The decision was adopted with 101 votes in favour, seven votes against and 19 abstentions. Russia, Belarus, Cuba, North Korea,Eritrea, Nicaragua and Syria opposed the move.
Ukraine's UN mission had argued that Zelenskiy "cannot participate in-person at the meetings of the General Assembly due to ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine".
Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Moscow was always in favour of "in-person diplomacy at the UN“, but he accused his Western counterparts of double standards.
"This is at a time where the representatives of African countries, who frequently encounter similar difficulties when it comes to arriving in New York… have been refused this similar right," Polyanskiy told the General Assembly yesterday.
Russian ally Belarus attempted to amend the decision to strip out any reference to Ukraine and essentially allow any world leaders to address this year's UN gathering via video.It was defeated, receiving only 23 votes in favour and 67 votes against, while 27 states abstained.
For the past two years, world leaders have been allowed to submit video statements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year they are expected to travel to New York to speak in the UN General Assembly chamber.
Within a week of Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly voted to reprimand Moscow and demand it withdraws its troops. Three weeks ago it again overwhelmingly denounced Russia for creating “a dire" humanitarian situation.
Yesterday, Ukrainian officials provided more details of what they said was a mass burial site with hundreds of bodies in territory recaptured from Russian forces. Zelenskiy called the discovery proof of war crimes by Russia. Moscow denies that its forces have committed war crimes.