Kabul - Taliban militants have claimed responsibility for a car bombing outside a police station in a western neighbourhood of Kabul that has left at least 95 people injured. A military school is adjacent to the police station. The blast was heard and felt across many parts of the city.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militants, said a recruitment centre for the "enemy" was targeted, presumably referring to the school.

An Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman said most of those injured are civilians with women and children among them.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the bombing took place at the entrance of a police station in the Qala-e Shada neighbourhood.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising from the blast.

Although witnesses said gunfire could be heard following the bombing - which would suggest a multi-pronged attacked - Rahimi denied the presence of any assailants.

The attack was the 16th to take place in Kabul since the beginning of the year. Nearly 100 people have died and 682 others have been injured in the attacks.

