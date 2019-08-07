Afghans stand near a damaged shop after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A suicide car bomber targeted the police headquarters in a minority Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul on Wednesday, setting off a huge explosion that wounded dozens of people, Afghan officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Afghans stand near a damaged shop after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A suicide car bomber targeted the police headquarters in a minority Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul on Wednesday, setting off a huge explosion that wounded dozens of people, Afghan officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of Afghan security forces carry a dead body at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul. Photo: Omar Sobhani/Reuters.
Members of Afghan security forces carry a dead body at the site of a car bomb blast in Kabul. Photo: Omar Sobhani/Reuters.
Photo: Omar Sobhani/Reuters.
Photo: Omar Sobhani/Reuters.
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital after a blast in Kabul. Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital after a blast in Kabul. Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
Men lead an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul. Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
Men lead an injured man to a hospital after a blast in Kabul. Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.
Photo: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters.

Kabul - Taliban militants have claimed responsibility for a car bombing outside a police station in a western neighbourhood of Kabul that has left at least 95 people injured.

A military school is adjacent to the police station. The blast was heard and felt across many parts of the city.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militants, said a recruitment centre for the "enemy" was targeted, presumably referring to the school.

An Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman said most of those injured are civilians with women and children among them.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the bombing took place at the entrance of a police station in the Qala-e Shada neighbourhood.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising from the blast.

Although witnesses said gunfire could be heard following the bombing - which would suggest a multi-pronged attacked - Rahimi denied the presence of any assailants.

The attack was the 16th to take place in Kabul since the beginning of the year. Nearly 100 people have died and 682 others have been injured in the attacks.

dpa