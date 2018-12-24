Picture: Pixabay

Manila - Two US citizens have been arrested in the Philippines after allegedly dumping an American woman's body in a river in the capital, police said Monday. The suspects - aged 21 and 22 - were caught Sunday after the driver of the car they booked with ride-hailing company Grab reported the incident to police.

With the driver's help, police found the body of 23-year-old American Tomi Michelle Masters, in Manila's Pasig River in the slum district of Tondo.

The body was wrapped in a garbage bag with duct tape and placed in a box, said Senior Superintendent Vicente Danao Jr, chief of the Manila police district.

The victim was believed to be the girlfriend of the 21-year-old suspect, Danao said, adding that the Grab car had picked up the two suspects from a condominium in the Manila suburban city of Mandaluyong.

They had booked the ride to a mall in Manila, but asked the driver to pass by a slum community called Baseco in Tondo, where they threw the box into the river.

Police said the driver found the incident suspicious and reported it to police.

The suspects were arrested in a unit rented by the 22-year-old suspect. The three Americans were in the Philippines as tourists, police said.

dpa