Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Picture: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Tehran- The US has denied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a visa to enter the country for a trip to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, according to Zarif. "The US State Department has allegedly told the UN that it doesn't have time to issue Zarif a visa," the top Iranian diplomat told news agency Isna on Tuesday.

Refusing to give the foreign minister of a UN member state a visa is a sign of the "political bancruptcy" of the current US government, he said.

Zarif had been invited to a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday in New York by his Vietnamese counterpart.

It is not the first time the US restricted Zarif's movement. In September, Washington refused to allow him to visit a colleague in hospital in New York, while Zarif was already in the city for the UN General Assembly.