Washington - The US House of Representatives passed a resolution supporting the two-state solution to the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
The non-binding resolution is a rebuke to the administration of President Donald Trump, which moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and announced it does not see Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank as inconsistent with international law.
Both moves were in opposition to decades of established US policy and were accompanied by drastic cuts worth some 200 million dollars in US humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.
"Any US proposal to achieve a just, stable, and lasting solution should expressly endorse a two-state solution and discourage steps that would put a peaceful resolution further out of reach," said the resolution.
The motion passed 226 to 188, with Democrats largely in favour, while Republicans were generally opposed.