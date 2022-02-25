US issues travel advisory on Ukraine, level 4 restrictions

Washington - US Department of State on Friday reissued the travel advisory for Ukraine and asked its citizens not to travel to the country. “Do not travel to Ukraine due to armed conflict and Covid-19. US citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options,” read the US Department of State release.

The department reissued the travel advisory for Ukraine to include information regarding Russia’s military actions. This replaces the previous travel advisory issued on February 12, 2022. “US citizens remaining in Ukraine should carefully monitor government notices and local and international media outlets for information about changing security conditions and alerts to shelter in place. “Those remaining in Ukraine should exercise increased caution due to the potential for active combat, crime, and civil unrest,” read the Travel Advisory.

On February 24, Russia's forces launched military operations in major Ukrainian cities, and the Ukrainian government closed its airspace to commercial flights due to Russia's military actions. The Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency. Ukrainian province (oblast) will decide on the measures to be implemented according to local conditions. Measures could include curfews, restrictions on the freedom of movement, ID verification and increased security inspections. “The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness,” read the release.

“Know the location of your closest shelter or protected space. In the event of a mortar and/or rocket fire, follow the instructions from local authorities and seek shelter immediately. If you feel your current location is no longer safe, you should carefully assess the potential risks involved in moving to a different location.” Earlier on February 12, the Department of State had ordered the departure of US direct-hire employees from the Kiev Embassy and ordered the departure of eligible family members on January 23. The advisory urged US citizens seeking emergency assistance and choosing to remain in Ukraine to complete an online form and the department would respond.