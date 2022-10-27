US jury finds Christmas parade attacker guilty of 6 counts of murder, 76 charges in total

The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 criminal charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Dorow said while reading out the jury’s verdict.

Washington - A US jury found 40-year-old Darrell Brooks guilty on six counts of intentional homicide and 70 other criminal charges for his car attack on a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, Judge Jennifer Dorow announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the intentional homicide charges, Brooks was charged with crimes including first-degree reckless endangerment of safety, a hit and run resulting in death, felony bail jumping, misdemeanour battery and domestic abuse.

Brooks was convicted of driving through a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha during which he killed six people and injured more than 60 others. Brooks was let out on $1 000 bail less than two weeks before the attack, after allegedly running over the mother of his child, a crime for which he was also convicted during the trial.

Brooks represented himself during the trial, during which he challenged the court’s jurisdiction using "sovereign citizen" type arguments. Jury deliberations lasted for approximately two hours on Tuesday night. Sentencing will be scheduled soon, Dorow said.