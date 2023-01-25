Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

US suffers 40 mass shootings in less than a month

Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC, hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting during a protest for stricter gun control during a walkout by students at the US Capitol in Washington March 14, 2018. File picture: Joshua Roberts Reuters

Published 1h ago

BY NINIAN CARTER

Less than a month into 2023, mass shootings have claimed over 70 lives in in the United States – a country with more guns than people.

There have already been 40 mass shootings in 2023 in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A mass shooting is deemed to have occurred if a minimum of four people have been shot, either wounded or killed, not including the shooter, who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

Less than a month into 2023, mass shootings have claimed over 70 lives in in the United States – a country with more guns than people. Graphic charts data on US mass shootings.

US mass shootings have been on the rise since the Gun Violence Archive began records in 2014, a year which saw 273 incidents. In 2021 there were 690 mass shootings – a rise of more than 250%. The following year there were 647 mass shootings.

May 25, 2022, Nineteen children and two adults died in a shooting at a primary school in south Texas. The gunman opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before he was killed by police. Graphic shows location of school, and other mass shootings in the US.

This year could become the worst year so far. Less than a month in, US mass shootings have already killed 73 people and injured 165 – more incidents than any other January on record.

Graphic News

