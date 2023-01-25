US suffers 40 mass shootings in less than a month

Less than a month into 2023, mass shootings have claimed over 70 lives in in the United States – a country with more guns than people.

There have already been 40 mass shootings in 2023 in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A mass shooting is deemed to have occurred if a minimum of four people have been shot, either wounded or killed, not including the shooter, who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

US mass shootings have been on the rise since the Gun Violence Archive began records in 2014, a year which saw 273 incidents. In 2021 there were 690 mass shootings – a rise of more than 250%. The following year there were 647 mass shootings.