US to build pier off Gaza coast to deliver humanitarian aid

In a bid to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, US President Joe Biden has announced an emergency mission to construct a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, facilitating direct delivery of humanitarian assistance. According to a report by the New York Times, Biden announced the action in a media briefing, underscoring the urgency of providing aid to Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict.

The concept of a marine humanitarian corridor into Gaza has long been discussed but faced challenges in implementation due to Israeli reservations and logistical constraints. However, following last week's tragic incident, where scores of Palestinians were killed while attempting to collect aid in northern Gaza, the US has intensified efforts to establish the corridor. The US has already conducted several airdrops of food over Gaza and it now plans to establish a causeway facility off the coast.

This facility will be capable of receiving large ships carrying essential supplies, including food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters, directly and safely from the Mediterranean Sea. The US reiterated that collaboration with Israel, the UN, and humanitarian organisations on the ground will be pivotal in ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of aid. Initial shipments will transit through Cyprus's Larnaca Port for security inspections before reaching the temporary pier off Gaza's coast.

While the project is expected to take several weeks to complete, the US remains committed to addressing the urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza. A military plane drops humanitarian aid over northern Gaza as seen from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on March 7, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) Notably, the initiative will not involve US troops on the ground in Gaza but will instead rely on military personnel present on offshore vessels during the construction phase. "This is a moment for American leadership, and we are building a coalition of countries to address this urgent need," affirmed one senior official.