Los Angeles, United States - Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.

And the USGS actually took the time to answer.

The query came on Twitter and with a caveat -- "assuming you had a long enough stick."

@USGSVolcanoes Is it safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you had a long enough stick, that is? Or would the resulting marshmallows be poisonous? @JimGriffith_SV @DrFunkySpoon — Jay Furr (@jayfurr) May 29, 2018

"Erm... we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!)," the USGS said.

Erm...we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018

Volcanic vents, the fissures in the ground from which lava flows onto the earth's surface, also release large amounts of gases.

The fumes -- some of which smell like rotten eggs -- would spoil the sweet candy's flavor, the USGS cautioned.

The comment was among a flood of public service announcements Wednesday about the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, which has been in eruption since May 3 on the Big Island.

So far it has destroyed 71 homes and forced the evacuation of around 2 000 people.

