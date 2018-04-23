Toronto - Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck at least 8 people and the driver is in custody.

Authorities say the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

Authorities say the van apparently jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn't confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

AP