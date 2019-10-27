Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks during a press briefing at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. File photo: AP Photo/Duc Thanh.

Hanoi - Amid harrowing tales of missing Vietnamese, who are considered potential victims in the tragic UK lorry deaths, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an investigation into the trafficking of overseas Vietnamese, state media said late Saturday.

"[You] must investigate and find out cases of Vietnamese citizens being brought illegally to foreign countries and strictly handle the violations," Phuc said in a statement, as quoted by local newspaper VnExpress.

Phuc also called on the Vietnamese embassy in the UK to work with British police and help identify the victims.

The Vietnamese embassy has also set up a hotline for concerned Vietnamese nationals who are seeking assistance, according to the Vietnamese government's official media page.

Many Vietnamese families are now concerned about the fate of their missing children. According to local media reports, as many as 13 families in central Vietnam have now reported their children missing since October 23.

After British police discovered 39 bodies in a lorry in Essex last week, police statements initially suggested all migrants were Chinese nationals. It now seems likely the majority are Vietnamese.

On October 25, a rights activist revealed text messages from 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My sent to her mother in Vietnam saying she was "dying because I can't breathe."

Hundreds of Vietnamese nationals are trafficked to Britain each year, according to the charity Ecpat.

dpa