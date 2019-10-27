Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks during a press briefing at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. File photo: AP Photo/Duc Thanh.

Hanoi - Amid harrowing tales of missing Vietnamese, who are considered potential victims in the tragic UK lorry deaths, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an investigation into the trafficking of overseas Vietnamese, state media said late Saturday. "[You] must investigate and find out cases of Vietnamese citizens being brought illegally to foreign countries and strictly handle the violations," Phuc said in a statement, as quoted by local newspaper VnExpress.

Phuc also called on the Vietnamese embassy in the UK to work with British police and help identify the victims.

The Vietnamese embassy has also set up a hotline for concerned Vietnamese nationals who are seeking assistance, according to the Vietnamese government's official media page.

Many Vietnamese families are now concerned about the fate of their missing children. According to local media reports, as many as 13 families in central Vietnam have now reported their children missing since October 23.