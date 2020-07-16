Virus was direct cause of death for 89% of Italian Covid-19 victims, study shows

Rome – The new coronavirus has directly caused the death of nine out of 10 of Italian COVID-19 victims, a study released on Thursday said, shedding new light on the epidemic which mainly struck the country's northern regions.

Since discovering its first infections in February, Italy has reported some 35,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

However, health authorities said many of those who died were also affected by other ailments and this provoked a fierce debate on whether the virus was the actual cause of death.

The study published by the Superior Health Institute and National Statistics Institute ISTAT showed the coronavirus was the direct cause of death for 89% of the 4,942 victims in the sample.

The remaining 11% had coronavirus but died as a direct result of other medical conditions, including heart disease cancer and dementia. However, the virus might have aggravated their condition and accelerated their death.