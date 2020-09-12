’Visionary’ designer and Habitat founder Terence Conran dead at 88

London - British designer and restaurateur Terence Conran, considered to be a visionary who had an outsized influence on contemporary British life, died at age 88 on Saturday, according to a statement from the Design Museum in London that he helped found.

The founder of the furniture company Habitat designed a wide range of spaces and products throughout his career, from restaurants and cafes to furniture and home goods. He also opened several restaurants across the British capital and was involved in the retail business.

Conran, born near London, died peacefully at home, his family said in a statement, adding he was a "visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionized the way we live in Britain."

"He leaves a treasure trove of household and industrial design that will stay with us forever. And in the Design Museum which he conceived, inspired and drove, he has the most brilliant, enduring tribute and legacy," said Lord Mandelson, chairman of the board of trustees at the Design Museum that was founded in 1989.