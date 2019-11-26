London - A woman warder at a prison dubbed ‘Britain’s cushiest jail’ appeared in court yesterday accused of an "inappropriate" four-month relationship with an inmate.
Ayshea Gunn, 27, is accused of misconduct in a public office while working at Berwyn prison near Wrexham, North Wales. She allegedly had an improper relationship with Khuram Razaq, 29, between July 31 and November 20 last year.
Gunn entered no formal plea before magistrates in Mold and spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth. But her lawyer Andrew Egerton said she would be pleading guilty and requested a pre-sentence report.
No further details of the alleged relationship were outlined by prosecutor Robert Blakemore during the five-minute hearing.
Gunn, of Johnstown, Wrexham, was granted bail to appear at Mold Crown Court next month. Razaq will appear by video link before Wrexham magistrates tomorrow charged with possessing an electronic device.