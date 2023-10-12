WATCH: 104-year-old skydiver dies just days after attempting world record as oldest person to leap from plane

Dorothy Hoffner, perhaps the oldest woman to jump out of a plane, has died. The Associated Press (AP) this week reported that the 104-year-old was found by staff at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community. She is believed to have died in her sleep on Sunday night.

On October 1, Hoffner took part in a tandem skydive, possibly making her the world's oldest skydriver. Speaking to the crowd just moments after landing, Hoffner remarked that age was just a number. She was hoping to beat the record set by 103-year-old Swedish woman Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson in May last year.

The United States Parachute Association and Skydive Chicago expressed sadness at her passing. Her close friend, Joe Conant told AFP that Hoffner worked as a telephone operator for more than 40 years. A memorial service will be held for her next month.

Hoffner, who lived her entire life in Chicago, never married. Conant described Hoffner as someone with amazing energy, adding that she was mentally sharp. He said he will see to it that she is posthumously honoured by the Guinness Book of World Records for her jump.