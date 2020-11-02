Watch: 14-year-old girl pulled from Turkey rubble after 58 hours

Istanbul - A 14-year-old girl was rescued after 58 hours of being trapped under a collapsed building in Izmir on Sunday.

Video footage from the local emergency services showed the dramatic rescue of teenager Idil Sirin.

She was pulled from the rubble after a building collapsed when the 6.9 magnitude quake struck on Friday.

Turkish authorities said 79 were killed, all in Izmir, while two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos.

Rescue efforts continued in eight buildings in Izmir on Monday, authorities said.