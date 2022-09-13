WATCH: 50 million people worldwide in modern slavery

Cape Town: A release by the UN, titled 'Global Estimates of Modern Slavery', shows that the number of people trapped in forced labour and forced marriages have increased to around 50 million. The global pandemic, armed conflicts as well as climate change have trapped about 22 million people in forced marriages and another 28 million in forced labour.

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) study, conducted up until 2021, shows that the number of people in modern slavery has risen significantly in the past five years — 10 million more in 2021 compared to the 2016 global estimates. It said women and children remained disproportionately vulnerable and that modern slavery occurred in almost every country. “It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving. Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights,” said ILO director-general Guy Ryder.

According to the Indo-Asian News Agency, more than half (52%) of all forced labour and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle income or high-income countries. The report stated that forced labour, in sectors other than commercial sexual exploitation, accounted for 63% of all forced labour, while forced commercial sexual exploitation represented 23% of all forced labour. Al Jazeera reported that the UN had set a goal to eliminate modern slavery by 2030, however, the number of people stuck continues to rise.

