A 96-year-old woman who was born in New York in 1925 has gone viral after her granddaughter surprised her with a return trip to the Big Apple decades after she left. Patricia Hoefling, 96, was at a loss for words after her granddaughter Shelby Hoefling gifted her with a trip back to the city that never sleeps, a place she was born in but later left, Happily reported.

Patricia was born in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, in 1925, and after attending college outside of the city, she eventually left in 1946. The two often talked about Patricia’s young years in the Big Apple and her love of the Rockettes, an American precision dance company. Shelby thought Thanksgiving would be the perfect time, as the group were set to perform in the Macy's Day Parade, which runs annually since 1924, a year before Patricia was born.

While Patricia Hoefling, who lives in a home, was watching The Rockettes on TV, reminiscing about her younger years in the city and her love of the holiday season dance group, Shelby had plans to surprise her. After Patricia had watched the group on TV, Shelby presented her grandmother with the gift. Inside it was a series of envelopes spelling out New York; an envelope with Rockettes tickets inside; and additional hints at the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree, bagel spots, and a return visit to Greenwich Village.