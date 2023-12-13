WATCH: After four years of clicking, this photographer captures a rare sun flare at Durdle Door

An English landscape photographer, Jack Lodge, completed an artistic feat he had been trying to accomplish for some time after capturing the elusive sun flare shot through the Durdle Door limestone arch in West Lulworth, UK. After four years of driving to the spot and setting up for the shot, Lodge finally got what he was looking for, CBC reported.

“I’ve tried for around four years now, and I’ve probably gone around ten or twelve times, and there's always a cloud bank on the horizon. “Last Tuesday, when I went down, there was just the tiniest gap, and yeah, it was magical, mind-blowing,” Lodge said.

The image was captured using a Canon R5 with a Canon RF15-35mm F2.8 at 15mm and 1/20 sec at F/22, ISO 100. “You just know when it's special and when it's really something else... In my life, I have probably taken around 80,000 photos, and this one is right up there. “We had around 15 seconds to take the shot and move to follow the sun. The one where there’s this glow coming through looks better,” Lodge explained.

Durdle Door is a natural limestone arch located along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset. It is one of the most iconic and recognisable landmarks in the country and attracts thousands of visitors each year, according to geologyscience.com. The arch stands about 60 metres high, spans around 30 metres across, and also forms part of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site.