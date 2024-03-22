WATCH: American government launches major lawsuit against Apple over iPhone monopoly

The United States Justice Department and 16 state attorneys general have filed a significant antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of monopolistic practices that have cemented its dominance in the smartphone market. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court of New Jersey, alleges that Apple has violated antitrust laws by restricting competition and innovation in the smartphone industry.

By exerting tight control over its devices and services, Apple has created what critics describe as an unfair playing field, where it favours its own products and services over those of rivals. The New York Times reported that Apple's stronghold over the iPhone ecosystem has long been a subject of scrutiny, with critics arguing that the company's policies limit consumer choice and stifle innovation. The lawsuit specifically targets Apple's digital wallets, app store policies, and restrictions on third-party developers, accusing the company of undermining competition and harming consumers in the process.

In response to the lawsuit, Apple has defended its practices, arguing that they are essential to maintaining the security and integrity of its products. “This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets,” an Apple spokeswoman said. “If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple - where hardware, software, and services intersect. It would also set a dangerous precedent, empowering the government to take a heavy hand in designing people’s technology.”