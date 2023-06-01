WATCH: Are we bear yet? US officers free back seat critter

Los Angeles - A frustrated bear that got itself trapped inside a parked car was freed by creative US sheriff deputies, who used a rope to open the door. The black bear managed to climb into the vehicle parked in a Nevada neighbourhood, presumably looking for food, and then found itself stuck when the door slammed shut.

Officers from Washoe County Sheriff's Department, alerted to the stranded creature, devised a plan to free it. Footage filmed by the department shows one officer carefully tying a yellow rope around the back door handle before beating a hasty retreat.

Once safely tucked away behind a few decent-sized objects, the officer tugs on the rope, and the door swings open. Seconds later the bear emerges, then scarpers across a few yards and into the woods, leaving behind the badly mangled interior of the black SUV, apparently torn apart in the search for a means of escape. Black bears, which can grow up to 270kg, are omnivores with a powerful sense of smell that sometimes leads them to forage for food amongst humans.

"Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors," Washoe County Sheriff's Department tweeted on Sunday. "Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles. Avoid leaving food in cars... Do not feed the bears!"