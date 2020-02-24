California - A California couple who were missing for about a week after a Valentine's Day hike were rescued Saturday, two days after officials had given up hope that they would be found alive.
Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were last seen at an Airbnb they were renting in Inverness, California, on February 14. They were supposed to check out February 15, which is when their belongings, including a phone, their wallets and a car, were found at the vacation cottage, a Marin County Sheriff's Office spokesman told The Washington Post. A search by state, local and federal agencies began February 16, but the effort was reclassified as a recovery mission Thursday.
"Carol and Ian's survival is truly a miracle, and we are so happy for the family," Sgt. Brenton Schneider told The Post. "They found themselves in trouble, and they kept going."
Kiparsky and Irwin ventured into the wilderness near Tomales Bay, unprepared for a long hike or the cold night. The couple wanted to watch the sunset but took a wrong turn after nightfall, one of their sons, John Kiparsky, told local media.
They ventured into an area of dense vegetation and a steep incline and couldn't make it out on their own. They survived by drinking from a puddle and eating plants, Schneider said at a news conference.