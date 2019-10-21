WATCH: Coach disarms and hugs student after suicide attempt









Picture: Screenshot Oregon - The shotgun was hidden under a garment bag as the student entered the school. Moments later, a frantic evacuation was underway after a report of an “active shooter.” But then something unique happened because of a quick-thinking high school football coach: He grabbed the gun from the suicidal student — and hugged him. Surveillance footage from the school, Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, showed the coach, Keanon Lowe, 27, who also worked as a school security guard, embracing the student, Angel Granados-Diaz, then 18, after Lowe handed off the weapon to another adult. The episode happened on May 17, but the local news station KOIN 6 aired the footage Friday after obtaining the video from prosecutors through a public records request. A student reported to school administrators that Granados-Diaz had made suicidal statements and had been experiencing a “mental health crisis.”

Oregon coach seen in surveillance video disarming and then embracing high school student said he feels like "I was put in that room for a reason." https://t.co/wQpUOzDMy3 pic.twitter.com/FmouArdqkl — ABC News (@ABC) October 21, 2019

Lowe was sent to locate Granados-Diaz. The student was in the restroom with a shotgun.

When the student exited the restroom, he pointed the shotgun, which was legally purchased and contained one round, at himself and tried unsuccessfully to fire, the release said. Lowe was able to take it from the student.

After that, Lowe hugged Granados-Diaz for at least 20 seconds.

Lowe said during those moments in which he hugged Granados-Diaz, they had a “real-life” conversation.

“Obviously, he broke down and I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him,” Lowe said.

Bruce Alexander, who has worked in law enforcement, government counterterrorism and private security for 30 years, said for Lowe to hand the shotgun over and then have the presence of mind to show empathy toward Granados-Diaz was a deft handling of a tragedy in the making, he said.

“I think it says a lot about his character,” Alexander said. “It’s a remarkable feat.”

Granados-Diaz, who faced weapons possession and related charges, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in a public building and one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.

He was sentenced this month to 36 months of probation and to complete 64 hours of community service within one year, among other conditions.

The New York Times