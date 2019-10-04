Washington - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the fifth richest person in the world, both questioned and defended the existence of billionaires like himself during a live-streamed company town hall on Thursday.
"I don't know if I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have. At some level, no one deserves to have that much money," said Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of around $69 billion.
The company decided to air the usually private weekly Q&A session after The Verge published transcripts from an earlier town hall, in which Zuckerberg expressed concern about presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plans to break up the company.
Zuckerberg kicked off the session Thursday by saying that many internally were shocked by the leak, but that he stands by those comments. CFO Sheryl Sandberg also made a brief appearance.
The hour-long session touched on topics ranging from the impact of end-to-end encryption and cracking down on child exploitation and disinformation, to working remotely and even Facebook Dating.