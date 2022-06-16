WATCH: FDA panel approves Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for children under five

Cape Town – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel of 21 medical experts has unanimously approved the use of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines on children aged 6 months to 5 years. According to Sputnik news agency, the panel's conclusion is expected to expedite the FDA’s authorisation of the two Covid-19 vaccines for use on babies more than six months old and young children up to age five across the US.

While the Moderna vaccine is administered in two separate doses for children aged from six months to five years, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in a three-dose course for children from six months to four years of age. CNBC reported that the data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the risk of death for children from Covid-19 is much lower than that of the common flu and that health-care providers will probably get the green light to start administering shots shortly after FDA authorisation.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reported that people who caught Covid-19 in the first wave get no boost to their immune response if they happen to catch Omicron. Following a study of triple-vaccinated people, experts say that infections can affect their immune response. IOL