WATCH: Floods, landslides kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor

JAKARTA - Flash floods unleashed by torrential heavy rains early on Sunday killed 23 people on Indonesia's island of Flores, injuring nine while five went missing, as the tiny neighbouring nation of East Timor reported eight deaths.

At least 49 families were hit on Flores in the east of Indonesia's sprawling archipelago, said Raditya Jati, a spokesman for disaster management agency BNPB.

"Dozens of houses were buried in mud in Lamanele village... residents' houses (were) washed away by the flood," Raditya said in a statement, referring to the eastern part of the island.

Jembatan Benenain, Kabupaten Malaka, NTT roboh, dan sudah putus. Arus tranportasi pun terputus. Cuaca ekstrim-hujan deras, angin kencang selama beberapa di Timor-NTT menjadikan sungai meluap.



Malaka, langganan banjir di Timor. Semoga saudari/a di sana, selamat dari bencana ini. pic.twitter.com/H3YF3CLrFc — Herman Ef Tanouf (@HermanEfTanouf) April 4, 2021

A bridge collapsed on the island of Adonara further east, where rescuers were battling heavy rain, strong wind and waves, he added.

In neighbouring East Timor, eight people were killed in a landslide on the outskirts of the capital, Dili, state news agency Tatoli said.