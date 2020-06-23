WATCH: Furious shopper confronts cop charged in George Floyd killing

London - A furious shopper confronted one of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd after he was given bail.

J Alexander Keung was shopping at a Cub Food store in Plymouth, Minnesota, a day after he was released from the Hennepin County jail on £600 000 (about R12.9 million) bail.

Keung, 26, was one of three officers arrested after doing nothing when senior officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck as the fraud suspect pleaded: "I can’t breathe."

Keung was with a friend when the woman asked him for his name. He responded: "Yeah, that’s me."

The unnamed woman said: "So you’re out of prison and you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn’t do anything?’ Keung, who was holding a packet of Oreo cookies, replied that he wouldn’t call it ‘comfortably’ and that he was stocking up on ‘necessities".