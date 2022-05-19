WATCH: George W Bush mistakenly condemns Putin's invasion of Iraq instead of Ukraine

Former U.S. President George W. Bush: "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of the Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/IanADTcAg6

Cape Town - Former US president George W Bush accidentally condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal, unjustified” invasion of Iraq, during his speech for the George W Bush Presidential Centre, in Dallas.

Bush, who was the president at the time of the US-led invasion of Iraq, back in 2003, swiftly corrected himself after saying the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq ... I mean of Ukraine.”

Bush further spoke to the crowd on the state of elections in the US, as well as in Russia, and added that “Russian elections are rigged”.

“Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the political process,” Bush told the crowd, referring to Russian elections.