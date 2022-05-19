WATCH: George W Bush mistakenly condemns Putin's invasion of Iraq instead of Ukraine

Cape Town - Former US president George W Bush accidentally condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal, unjustified” invasion of Iraq, during his speech for the George W Bush Presidential Centre, in Dallas.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush: "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of the Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/IanADTcAg6— BNO News (@BNONews) May 19, 2022
Bush, who was the president at the time of the US-led invasion of Iraq, back in 2003, swiftly corrected himself after saying the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq ... I mean of Ukraine.”
Bush further spoke to the crowd on the state of elections in the US, as well as in Russia, and added that “Russian elections are rigged”.
“Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the political process,” Bush told the crowd, referring to Russian elections.
“The result is the absence of checks and balances in Russia,” he said.
George W. Bush joked about invading Iraq tonight... what a trash person.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 19, 2022
Media personality Tim Young later tweeted: “How many Americans were sent to die by him for a lie? Disgusting,” and sparked a viral thread on Twitter.
According to the Washington Post, at least 200 000 civilians died as a result of direct war-related violence, during the US invasion of Iraq, which left many on the left and right to largely condemn the war.
