WATCH: Here’s what you should know about the UK’s new PM Rishi Sunak

Durban - Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, is no stranger to great power as the 42 year-old politician and his wife are richer than the soon to be King Charles. Sunak is the first UK Prime Minister of Asian descent.

At 42, he is the youngest PM to be at the helm of the United Kingdom. Sunak entered politics in 2015 as a member of the British Conservative Party. His Indian parents moved from Africa to Southampton, where his father worked as a doctor, and his mother ran a pharmacy.

In the summer elections, prior to assuming office, Sunak ran against former 45 day-Prime-Minister Liz Truss and lost. He was educated at Oxford University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. He also has an MBA from Stanford University.

He spent around three years at Goldman Sachs in London, where he worked as an analyst. But despite his efforts, many still are of the view that Sunak married into money, as his wife, Akshata Murthy, is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayane Murthy. Murthy’s father owns the second largest IT company in India.

