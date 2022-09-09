WATCH: How social media reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II

World leaders and influencers across Europe and the US mourned the death of the queen with former prime minister Boris Johnson saying Thursday was “our country’s saddest day”.

Cape Town – Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, many across the internet shared tributes and sent their condolences; others simply did not care.

US President Joe Biden said that she was the “first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection”, while French leader Emmanuel Macron added that “she was a constant presence in our lives”.

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his meetings with Queen Elizabeth II saying he’ll never forget “her warmth and kindness”, while Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged her work with the Commonwealth of Nations.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

On the African continent, however, many shared memes celebrating her death under #BlackTwitter and saying they would never forget their history and the impact the UK has had on their people and respective countries.