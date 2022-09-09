Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 9, 2022

WATCH: How social media reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth arrives at an event at the Royal Mail's Windsor delivery office, in Windsor, west of London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Published 48m ago

Cape Town – Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, many across the internet shared tributes and sent their condolences; others simply did not care.

World leaders and influencers across Europe and the US mourned the death of the queen with former prime minister Boris Johnson saying Thursday was “our country’s saddest day”.

US President Joe Biden said that she was the “first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection”, while French leader Emmanuel Macron added that “she was a constant presence in our lives”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his meetings with Queen Elizabeth II saying he’ll never forget “her warmth and kindness”, while Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged her work with the Commonwealth of Nations.

On the African continent, however, many shared memes celebrating her death under #BlackTwitter and saying they would never forget their history and the impact the UK has had on their people and respective countries.

