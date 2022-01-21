WATCH: ’I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok,’ says US television anchor who got back on the job seconds later

Durban: Talk about dedication to the job. A US television news anchor, who was knocked by a car while she was on live television, and then got up and continued reporting said: “That’s live tv for you.”

The incident took place in Dunbar, West Virginia in the US, and the two-minute video has since gone viral. WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey, had been reporting on a severe weather alert and was knocked by a car just before she could start talking.

“I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok, we’re all good,“ said Yorgey. “I actually got hit a car in college too, just like that. I’m so glad I’m ok.“

While gathering up her equipment, a breathless Yorgey told viewers, this was in fact her last week on the job and “you would think this would happen.” The studio anchor then went on to probe Yorgey on where she had been hit. “Where you hit up high or down low, I couldn’t really tell?”