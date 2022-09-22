WATCH: Iranian women burn hijabs to protest killing of Mahsa Amini in police custody

Durban - Scores of people, mostly angered women, took to the streets of Iran, removing their hijabs and burning them to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in Morality Police custody. Reports from the ground and online indicate that protests have broken out in north and southern parts of the country.

Please listen to us.

In Iran, people want freedom, but the Islamic Republic shoots and massacres the people.

They cut off the internet, please help us#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #OpIran pic.twitter.com/U41xdN9npx — pinpring🥥 (@Pinarsafarii) September 22, 2022 It was also reported that the government of Iran tried to cut the internet connection in efforts to quell the international scrutiny of the state’s actions. These women in #Iran’s northern city of Sari are dancing and burning their headscarves… anti-regime protests have now spread to dozens of cities from north to south, east to west… all triggered by the death of #MahsaAmini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. pic.twitter.com/BBDvgC5L1w — Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) September 20, 2022 Videos trending online under the hashtag Mahsa_Amini have shown the situation on the ground between protesters and police. Women at the protest were seen waving their hijabs in the air, while some burnt them.

The 22-year-old, from the north-western city of Saqez, died in hospital on Friday after spending three days in a coma. She was arrested in Tehran by the morality police, who accused her of breaking the law that requires women to cover their bodies. There are reports circulating suggesting that Iranian police beat Amini on her head.