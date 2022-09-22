Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 22, 2022

WATCH: Iranian women burn hijabs to protest killing of Mahsa Amini in police custody

A woman can be seen burning her hijab at th eend of a stick during the protest in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini. Image: TikTok/_.amiro0

Published 24m ago

Durban - Scores of people, mostly angered women, took to the streets of Iran, removing their hijabs and burning them to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in Morality Police custody.

Reports from the ground and online indicate that protests have broken out in north and southern parts of the country.

It was also reported that the government of Iran tried to cut the internet connection in efforts to quell the international scrutiny of the state’s actions.

Videos trending online under the hashtag Mahsa_Amini have shown the situation on the ground between protesters and police.

Women at the protest were seen waving their hijabs in the air, while some burnt them.

An elderly woman, struggling to keep up with the crowds, was caught on video waving her hijab in the air in protest against the regime and Amini's death.

CNN reported that Amini’s father, Amjad Amini, said the government lied about his daughter's death.

@witch91a #mahsaamini #mahsa_amini #iranprotests2022 #iran #iraniantiktok #rasht #hijab #gilan ♬ original sound - Miss all Sunday

The Iranian government told the family she died of a heart attack, but the family said she had no existing condition to justify such a death.

The 22-year-old, from the north-western city of Saqez, died in hospital on Friday after spending three days in a coma.

She was arrested in Tehran by the morality police, who accused her of breaking the law that requires women to cover their bodies.

There are reports circulating suggesting that Iranian police beat Amini on her head.

@salehfamily Can hijab be forced? #hijab#learnfromus#learnontiktok#todayilearned#muslimtiktok ♬ original sound - Will & Sana Saleh

IOL

