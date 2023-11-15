WATCH: Israeli forces ‘seize Shifa Hospital, attack patients’

Mohammad Zaqout, the director general of hospitals in Gaza, told Beirut-based Al Mayadeen channel on Wednesday that the Israeli forces had seized the emergency room of the Shifa hospital and attacked patients. "[Israeli military] carried out several raids on the Shifa hospital, stormed the emergency room and attacked patients," Zaqout said.

Earlier in the day, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Israeli army had officially notified the medical personnel of the Shifa hospital of its intention to storm the hospital in the coming minutes. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later said that its forces are carrying out a "precise and targeted" operation against Hamas in hospital and are seeking to avoid harm to civilians. An Al Araby Al Jadeed correspondent reported that the IDF had asked all civilians in Al Shifa medical complex to gather in its eastern part for evacuation. The correspondent also said that the IDF had installed face recognition cameras to check the people who are being evacuated.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al Kaila told Al Arabiya that the evacuation of Al Shifa Hospital was complicated by the fact that there were a lot of patients on life support there who could die in case it was withdrawn. Meanwhile, at least 25 people were killed as Israeli military shelled a residential area in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency Quds News Network reported on Wednesday. According to the news agency, Israel shelled the Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City.