WATCH: Italian winemaker defends selling Hitler-branded bottles of wine

Cape Town - A winemaker from north-eastern Italy who sells an Adolf Hitler-branded range of wine containing Nazi slogans says there is a lot of demand for his “historical” line of wines. According to Vice World News, Vini Lunardelli has been selling the offensive themed line of wines since 1995 and features former dictators such as Joseph Stalin of the Soviet Union and Spanish general Francisco Franco.

While it is illegal to sell the products in countries such as Germany and Austria due to strict laws against glorifying Nazism, Lunardelli’s products are being sold legally in more than 50 stores across Italy. “Unfortunately the most requested label (in the “historical” line) is Hitler – especially by Germans,” said Lunardelli. “But also by many British, Nordic, French and Russians… But no Italian wants Hitler,” he told Vice.

Lunardelli insisted that the product is not “political” and added that he is “absolutely not a Nazi”, but that it was a response to the demand from his customers. Furthermore, he said that whoever bought the products were collectors. However, he plans to discontinue the “historical” line of wines at the start of 2023 once he takes over the business from his father. IOL