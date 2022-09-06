WATCH: Japanese ‘Do Nothing Rent-a-Man’ gets paid to do nothing

Cape Town - A 38-year-old Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto has landed a dream job where he gets paid to do nothing. While Morimoto was unemployed back in 2018, he opened up a Twitter account under the name “Do Nothing Rent-a-Man” where he started offering companionship to clients.

According to Reuters News, he charges $71 per booking to accompany clients as a companion. “Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular,” he said. Morimoto finds the majority of his clients on Twitter and has handled more than 4 000 sessions in the past four years.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Morimoto said that his job mostly entails eating and drinking with his clients, as companionship is all his clients needed. Most clients are recurring customers who just want someone to listen to them. “It’s been three months since my friend died, but I was still in a state of disbelief and couldn’t visit the grave,” said a client, Takahiro.

