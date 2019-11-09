Picture: League of Legends Facebook page

League of Legends, the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, will host the finals of their annual world tournament on November 10 at AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France. This year’s prize pool will be a minimum of $2.2 million (about R32 million). Additional funding will come from sales of fan-purchased in-game items during the tournament. Last year’s prize pool came to $6.5 million.

The ninth installment of the world esports championship is being held at various locations in Berlin, Madrid, and Paris. A total of 24 teams qualified for the tournament from 13 different regions.

The objective of the game is for a team of players to destroy the enemy’s core building, called the Nexus, while passing defensive turrets and protecting their Nexus.

WATCH VIDEO HERE