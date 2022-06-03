WATCH: Man kicked off plane after urinating on brother mid-flight

Cape Town – In the midst of the Stellenbosch University student incident which went viral after a student was caught urinating on a black peer’s belongings, a pair of brothers from southeast London were dragged off a plane after the one urinated on the other mid-flight. According to MyLondown publication, the intoxicated passengers Alfie and Kenneth Springthorpe were on board a Jet2 flight from London to the Greek Island of Crete where the one reportedly urinated on his brother and provoked a fist fight which forced the aircraft to be diverted.

Police then escorted the duo off the flight who were also given a $60 000 (R932 937 fine by the airline. They were given a lifelong ban. “The deplorable behaviour of these two passengers left our highly trained crew with no choice but to divert the aircraft to the nearest airport so that the police could offload them,” said Managing Director of Jet2.com Phil Ward. “This means that their actions directly impacted customers looking forward to enjoying their well-deserved holidays in Crete, as well as customers and crew who then had to stay in a hotel for an unwanted extra night,” he said.