London - Long before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to become "financially independent", it seems Harry was touting his wife’s talents.
Collaring Disney chief Bob Iger at The Lion King’s London premiere in July last year, the duke was filmed apparently trying to drum up voiceover work for Meghan. A clip of the encounter has been viewed online more than 1.3million times.
Gesturing to the Duchess, Harry says: "You do know she does voiceovers?"
Mr Iger replies: "Oh really. Ah."
Harry persists: "Did you know that?"